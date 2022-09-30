AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Short Interest Update

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,000 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the August 31st total of 360,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 299,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on AXAHY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AXA from €33.00 ($33.67) to €31.00 ($31.63) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AXA from €29.00 ($29.59) to €30.50 ($31.12) in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AXA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.88.

Get AXA alerts:

AXA Price Performance

AXAHY opened at $21.95 on Friday. AXA has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $33.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.