Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Short Interest Up 139.0% in September

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 139.0% from the August 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZMTF. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Azimut Exploration from €21.70 ($22.14) to €21.00 ($21.43) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Azimut Exploration from €29.00 ($29.59) to €20.90 ($21.33) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Get Azimut Exploration alerts:

Azimut Exploration Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AZMTF remained flat at $0.42 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,797. Azimut Exploration has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82.

Azimut Exploration Company Profile

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements. It holds interest in the Elmer property located in the James Bay region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.