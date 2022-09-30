Azuki (AZUKI) Reaches One Day Volume of $15.00

Azuki (AZUKI) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 30th. Azuki has a market capitalization of $3.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Azuki has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. One Azuki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 25,841,714 coins. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Azuki

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

