Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $274.16

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 274.16 ($3.31) and traded as high as GBX 316.40 ($3.82). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 313 ($3.78), with a volume of 2,457,968 shares traded.

Balfour Beatty Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,059.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 308.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 274.36.

Balfour Beatty Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Balfour Beatty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

Featured Stories

