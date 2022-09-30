Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Short Interest Update

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,200 shares, a drop of 47.9% from the August 31st total of 186,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on Banca Mediolanum from €10.00 ($10.20) to €8.00 ($8.16) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Banca Mediolanum Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNMDF remained flat at $6.11 during trading on Friday. Banca Mediolanum has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.96.

About Banca Mediolanum

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

