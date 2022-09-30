BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Trims Stake in BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management cut its position in BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the period. BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% comprises about 2.4% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Trading Down 1.3 %

BANFP traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152. BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% has a 1-year low of $26.16 and a 1-year high of $31.22.

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%.

