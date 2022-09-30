Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Short Interest Update

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,700 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the August 31st total of 160,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BCH shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Banco de Chile to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Itaú Unibanco lowered Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco de Chile has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Banco de Chile in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 48,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Banco de Chile by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco de Chile in the second quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in Banco de Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,268,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BCH traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,556. Banco de Chile has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.36.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.40. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 49.07% and a return on equity of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

