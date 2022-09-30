Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Shares Gap Up to $76.09

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $76.09, but opened at $78.12. Bank First shares last traded at $78.16, with a volume of 135 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bank First to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Bank First Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.73. The firm has a market cap of $583.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.26.

Bank First Increases Dividend

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. Bank First had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $29.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank First Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Bank First’s payout ratio is 17.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank First

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Bank First in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Bank First by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Bank First in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Bank First by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bank First by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. 27.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

