Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,300 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the August 31st total of 475,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 151.7 days.

BKIMF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bankinter from €6.30 ($6.43) to €6.75 ($6.89) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bankinter from €6.70 ($6.84) to €6.80 ($6.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Bankinter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bankinter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.74.

Shares of BKIMF stock remained flat at $5.90 during trading hours on Friday. Bankinter has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $6.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.68.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

