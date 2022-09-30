Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Short Interest Down 41.6% in September

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, a decrease of 41.6% from the August 31st total of 158,100 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Baosheng Media Group Price Performance

BAOS stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. Baosheng Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $8.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42.

Get Baosheng Media Group alerts:

About Baosheng Media Group

(Get Rating)

Read More

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

Receive News & Ratings for Baosheng Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baosheng Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.