Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Short Interest Down 41.6% in September

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, a decrease of 41.6% from the August 31st total of 158,100 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Baosheng Media Group Price Performance
BAOS stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. Baosheng Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $8.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42.
About Baosheng Media Group
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baosheng Media Group (BAOS)
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
Receive News & Ratings for Baosheng Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baosheng Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.