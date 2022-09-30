Barclays Increases Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Price Target to GBX 200

Airtel Africa (LON:AAF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.75% from the company’s current price.
Airtel Africa Price Performance
Shares of LON:AAF traded down GBX 0.19 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 128.41 ($1.55). 7,737,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,916,596. The company has a market capitalization of £4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 802.58. Airtel Africa has a 1-year low of GBX 92.45 ($1.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 173.10 ($2.09). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 143.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 144.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.95.
Airtel Africa Company Profile
Read More
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Receive News & Ratings for Airtel Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airtel Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.