Barclays Increases Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Price Target to GBX 200

Airtel Africa (LON:AAF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.75% from the company’s current price.

Airtel Africa Price Performance

Shares of LON:AAF traded down GBX 0.19 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 128.41 ($1.55). 7,737,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,916,596. The company has a market capitalization of £4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 802.58. Airtel Africa has a 1-year low of GBX 92.45 ($1.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 173.10 ($2.09). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 143.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 144.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.95.

Get Airtel Africa alerts:

Airtel Africa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

Receive News & Ratings for Airtel Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airtel Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.