Barclays Lowers CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $35.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.72% from the stock’s current price.

CSX has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna downgraded shares of CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CSX to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of CSX to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.21.

Shares of CSX opened at $27.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.31. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $26.78 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,175,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,934,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,487 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of CSX by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,936,719,000 after buying an additional 7,841,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,700,758,000 after buying an additional 5,149,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,753,494,000 after buying an additional 5,632,575 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CSX by 294.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,668 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

