Barclays Lowers CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $35.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.72% from the stock’s current price.
CSX has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna downgraded shares of CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CSX to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of CSX to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.21.
Shares of CSX opened at $27.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.31. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $26.78 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,175,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,934,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,487 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of CSX by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,936,719,000 after buying an additional 7,841,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,700,758,000 after buying an additional 5,149,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,753,494,000 after buying an additional 5,632,575 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CSX by 294.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,668 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
