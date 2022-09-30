Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Rotork (LON:ROR)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 310 ($3.75) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 389.71 ($4.71).

Rotork Stock Down 2.5 %

ROR stock opened at GBX 230 ($2.78) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,559.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.91. Rotork has a one year low of GBX 225.20 ($2.72) and a one year high of GBX 375.60 ($4.54). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 248.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 269.81.

Rotork Cuts Dividend

Rotork Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.11%.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

