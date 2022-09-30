Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Barnes Group to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of B traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.77. The stock had a trading volume of 277,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,362. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.22. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $48.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,490,000 after purchasing an additional 45,739 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 70.3% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter worth approximately $415,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 27.6% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 429,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,254,000 after acquiring an additional 92,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

