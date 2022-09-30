Barrington Research Trims Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Target Price to $174.00

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $183.00 to $174.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 58.53% from the stock’s current price.

Concentrix Stock Performance

CNXC opened at $109.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51. Concentrix has a 1 year low of $108.57 and a 1 year high of $208.48.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 21.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Concentrix will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concentrix

In other Concentrix news, EVP Jane Fogarty purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.63 per share, with a total value of $53,852.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,969.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Andre S. Valentine purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.99 per share, with a total value of $317,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,295.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jane Fogarty acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.63 per share, with a total value of $53,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,969.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 539,596 shares of company stock valued at $67,582,829. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,387,000 after buying an additional 65,676 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 287,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,273,000 after purchasing an additional 18,790 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,867,000 after purchasing an additional 12,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Concentrix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,467,000 after purchasing an additional 26,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

