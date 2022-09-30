Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €61.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($62.24) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($47.96) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays set a €63.00 ($64.29) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday.

Get Basf alerts:

Basf Stock Performance

ETR BAS opened at €38.85 ($39.64) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €42.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of €46.71. Basf has a 12-month low of €39.33 ($40.13) and a 12-month high of €69.15 ($70.56). The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.45.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.