BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Trading 0.6% Higher

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) shares rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.30 and last traded at $18.14. Approximately 26,396 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 80,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of BayCom to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

BayCom Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average is $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.70.

BayCom Dividend Announcement

BayCom ( NASDAQ:BCML Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). BayCom had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $25.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million. Analysts forecast that BayCom Corp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BayCom news, Director Robert G. Laverne sold 8,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $167,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,718.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BayCom

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCML. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in BayCom by 85.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 18,471 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in BayCom by 149.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 634,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,806,000 after acquiring an additional 380,050 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BayCom during the first quarter worth $1,296,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BayCom during the first quarter worth $318,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of BayCom by 37.0% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 42,094 shares in the last quarter. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

Further Reading

