BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Purchased by Davis Rea LTD.

Davis Rea LTD. grew its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,267 shares during the quarter. BCE comprises about 1.3% of Davis Rea LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in BCE were worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCE. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in BCE by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,063,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,564,063,000 after acquiring an additional 651,805 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 53.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,300 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the first quarter valued at about $12,960,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BCE by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,312,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,849,000 after purchasing an additional 504,219 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in BCE by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,423,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,390,000 after buying an additional 659,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

BCE Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.93. The company had a trading volume of 141,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,412. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.47. The firm has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.49. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.80 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.719 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 114.86%.

BCE Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.