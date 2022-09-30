Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys 634 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 1.3% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $24,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after buying an additional 1,422,087 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,222,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,066,081,000 after buying an additional 166,025 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,771,296,000 after buying an additional 489,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $1,449,526,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.95. The company had a trading volume of 83,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,960. The company has a market capitalization of $122.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.93 and a one year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.70.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.