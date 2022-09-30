Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys 7,719 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 389.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,191,962,000 after purchasing an additional 37,857,799 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $676,148,000. Cook Street Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,749,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,961,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $920,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,818,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.45. The stock had a trading volume of 174,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,096. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.62. The company has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENB. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.09.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

