Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,449 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Ciena worth $6,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Ciena by 46.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Ciena from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Ciena to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Ciena from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.32.

NYSE CIEN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.00. 39,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,919. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $39.44 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.95 million. Ciena had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $103,606.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,620,635.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $103,606.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,620,635.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,250 shares of company stock worth $1,395,279 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

