Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.15 Million Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,043 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ervin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 91,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 121,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 35,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JEF traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.63. The company had a trading volume of 54,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,761. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JEF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $226,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,574.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

