Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,128 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $23,791,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 392 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $1,134,000. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 44,483 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.53. 300,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,324,703. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $113.46 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.28.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.