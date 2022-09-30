Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Trading 0.6% Higher

Befesa S.A. (ETR:BFSA – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €30.36 ($30.98) and last traded at €30.36 ($30.98). 116,855 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €30.18 ($30.80).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on shares of Befesa in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($44.90) price objective on shares of Befesa in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on shares of Befesa in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Oddo Bhf set a €72.00 ($73.47) target price on shares of Befesa in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €74.00 ($75.51) target price on shares of Befesa in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.95. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is €52.81.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

