BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.19

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.19 and traded as low as C$14.18. BELLUS Health shares last traded at C$14.45, with a volume of 147,221 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

The company has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a PE ratio of -13.30. The company has a current ratio of 12.16, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$14.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.78.

BELLUS Health ( TSE:BLU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.22) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.9727382 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

