Belvedere Trading LLC Acquires Shares of 23,213 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 23,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ONEM. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 17,673,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,819,000 after buying an additional 3,880,134 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,685,000. Addition Three General Partner L.P. raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Addition Three General Partner L.P. now owns 9,107,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,914,000 after buying an additional 1,954,000 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,002,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,511,000 after buying an additional 1,257,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Marsh Rice University purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,189,000. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ONEM. Truist Financial cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 1Life Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.19.

1Life Healthcare Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.15. 115,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,988,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.92. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $24.59.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $255.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.99 million. On average, research analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1Life Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Featured Stories

