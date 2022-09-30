Belvedere Trading LLC Has $178,000 Position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Belvedere Trading LLC raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 191.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $128,843,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,432,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,748,000 after buying an additional 733,842 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,614,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,738,000 after buying an additional 543,389 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,522,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,356,000 after buying an additional 837,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,641,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,126,000 after buying an additional 177,950 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

Shares of WOOF stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $11.14. 169,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $26.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average of $16.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

WOOF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Petco Health and Wellness

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $102,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,955.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness

(Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.