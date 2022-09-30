Belvedere Trading LLC Has $404,000 Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Belvedere Trading LLC raised its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,778 shares during the quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 72.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Exelixis by 245.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis during the first quarter worth $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXEL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Exelixis to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.88.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

Exelixis Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,942.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.75. 95,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,594. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.65. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $23.40.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $419.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.09 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 17.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.