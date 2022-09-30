Belvedere Trading LLC Sells 4,854 Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Belvedere Trading LLC cut its position in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,854 shares during the quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC’s holdings in CTI BioPharma were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in CTI BioPharma in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 354.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 472.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 349,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 288,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 27.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 58,021 shares during the last quarter.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CTI BioPharma

In other CTI BioPharma news, CEO Adam R. Craig acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,861 shares in the company, valued at $153,235.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam R. Craig acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,235.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,614,079 shares of company stock valued at $46,671,964. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTI BioPharma Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTIC shares. Cowen started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.71.

CTIC stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.83. 149,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,675,351. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.57. The company has a market cap of $666.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.87. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $7.80.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About CTI BioPharma

(Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.