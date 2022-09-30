Berenberg Bank Reiterates $190.00 Price Target for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price target on FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FDX. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $215.50.

FedEx Stock Up 1.5 %

FDX stock opened at $152.31 on Monday. FedEx has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $266.79. The company has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.97%.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $304,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 over the last three months. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.9% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.1% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

