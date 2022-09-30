BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,410 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,490 ($30.09) to GBX 2,410 ($29.12) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($25.37) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays cut their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,238.75 ($27.05).

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,289 ($27.66) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.69. BHP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,819.60 ($21.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,040 ($36.73). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,275.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,469.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £115.83 billion and a PE ratio of 655.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.97%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

