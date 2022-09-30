BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.43.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $85.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 3.69. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $97.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 327.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.18 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 1.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $665,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $379,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,392,949. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $665,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,126 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $811,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,250,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,662,000 after buying an additional 66,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 427.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 111,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 90,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.