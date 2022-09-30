biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BTMD. Cowen assumed coverage on biote in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on biote in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on biote in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

biote stock opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.11. biote has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $10.52.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of biote during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of biote during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in biote in the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in biote in the second quarter worth approximately $445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

