biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Financial

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2022

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of biote (NASDAQ:BTMDGet Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BTMD. Cowen assumed coverage on biote in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on biote in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on biote in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

biote Trading Up 0.5 %

biote stock opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.11. biote has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $10.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of biote during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of biote during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in biote in the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in biote in the second quarter worth approximately $445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About biote

(Get Rating)

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for biote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for biote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.