biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on BTMD. Cowen assumed coverage on biote in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on biote in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on biote in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.
biote Trading Up 0.5 %
biote stock opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.11. biote has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $10.52.
About biote
biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.
