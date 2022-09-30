Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Trading Down 13.7% Over Last Week

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 30th. Bitcoin 2 has a total market cap of $8.09 million and $1,309.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00002298 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00087668 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00065937 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00018163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00031063 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007853 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000272 BTC.

About Bitcoin 2

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) uses the hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,854,190 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

