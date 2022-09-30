BitcoinZ One Day Trading Volume Hits $20,658.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $20,658.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.05 or 0.00288928 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00106189 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00072477 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00072549 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Battle Saga (BTL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Genesis Network (GENXNET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 11,640,122,055 coins. BitcoinZ’s official website is getbtcz.com. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks.

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.