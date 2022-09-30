BitWhite Reaches Market Cap of $36,745.51 (BTW)

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. In the last seven days, BitWhite has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitWhite has a total market capitalization of $36,745.51 and approximately $20,573.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitWhite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitWhite Coin Profile

BTW is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org.

Buying and Selling BitWhite

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism.The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

