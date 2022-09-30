Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.66

Shares of Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BHWB – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.66 and traded as low as $30.75. Blackhawk Bancorp shares last traded at $32.69, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

Blackhawk Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $93.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.65.

Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.36 million for the quarter.

Blackhawk Bancorp Company Profile

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking, savings, health savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, auto, student, and home improvement and equity loans; and lines of credit and credit cards.

