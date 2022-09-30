BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Shares Bought by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,637 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUI. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 8.2% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 87,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 350.8% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 796,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 620,119 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 4.9% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 6.8% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 67,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 35.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 459,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 121,479 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MUI opened at $10.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.22. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.