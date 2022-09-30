BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:DCF)

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.
DCF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.83. 5,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,781. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $9.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.72.
About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
