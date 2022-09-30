BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:DCF)

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Price Performance

DCF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.83. 5,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,781. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $9.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the first quarter valued at $111,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 14.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 44.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 24,581 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

