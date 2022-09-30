BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BOC Hong Kong Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BHKLY traded down $1.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.32. The stock had a trading volume of 15,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,514. BOC Hong Kong has a 12 month low of $58.33 and a 12 month high of $84.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.45.

Get BOC Hong Kong alerts:

BOC Hong Kong Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $1.1191 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%.

About BOC Hong Kong

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; payrolls, corporate deposits, and E-cheques services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BOC Hong Kong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOC Hong Kong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.