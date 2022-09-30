Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the August 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of BDNNY stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,135. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.68. Boliden AB has a one year low of $55.19 and a one year high of $108.20.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Boliden AB (publ)

BDNNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 385 to SEK 390 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 370 to SEK 360 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $351.25.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

