Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the August 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Boliden AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of BDNNY stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,135. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.68. Boliden AB has a one year low of $55.19 and a one year high of $108.20.
Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter.
Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.
