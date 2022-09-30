Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Holdings Raised by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $1,013,778,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 320.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,486,000 after purchasing an additional 138,379 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Booking by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,781,439,000 after purchasing an additional 94,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG traded up $12.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,691.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,612. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,914.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,027.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,646.04 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.64 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,167.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,813. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,550.37.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

