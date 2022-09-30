Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Lifted to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Boralex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Boralex to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.54.

Boralex Stock Performance

Boralex stock opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.22. Boralex has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $39.72.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

