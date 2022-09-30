Boralex (TSE:BLX) Lifted to “Outperform” at CSFB

CSFB upgraded shares of Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$48.75 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$49.83.

Get Boralex alerts:

Boralex Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BLX stock opened at C$43.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.23. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$30.04 and a 1 year high of C$51.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.09.

Boralex Announces Dividend

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$176.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Boralex will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boralex

In other Boralex news, Director Dany St-Pierre acquired 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$46.21 per share, with a total value of C$70,695.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$70,695.96.

Boralex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.