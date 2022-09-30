Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Given Sell Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday. They presently have a $251.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 24.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $337.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Beer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $384.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $334.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.69.

SAM traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $333.67. 449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.19 and a beta of 0.97. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $287.00 and a 1-year high of $556.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $353.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.68.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $616.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.10 million. Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.92, for a total value of $161,466.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,051.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total value of $95,814.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,825.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.92, for a total transaction of $161,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,051.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,292,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,701,000 after purchasing an additional 475,135 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 869,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,893,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 275,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,065,000 after purchasing an additional 24,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,837,000 after purchasing an additional 10,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 132,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,529,000 after purchasing an additional 15,359 shares during the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

