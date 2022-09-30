Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $266.25

Shares of Braemar Shipping Services Plc (LON:BMS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 266.25 ($3.22) and traded as high as GBX 298.15 ($3.60). Braemar Shipping Services shares last traded at GBX 281 ($3.40), with a volume of 97,062 shares trading hands.

Braemar Shipping Services Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £91.92 million and a PE ratio of 1,572.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 285.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 266.66.

Braemar Shipping Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Braemar Shipping Services’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Braemar Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

Braemar Shipping Services Company Profile

In related news, insider Tristram Simmonds sold 30,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($3.98), for a total value of £101,141.18 ($122,210.22).

Braemar Shipping Services Plc provides shipbroking, financial advisory, and logistics services to the shipping, marine, and energy industries. Its Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker chartering for crude oil, liquefied petrochemical gas, and liquefied natural gas; specialized tankers; purchase and sale of second-hand vessels; chartering of dry cargo and offshore vessels; and provision of research, valuation, consulting, and derivatives brokerage services.

