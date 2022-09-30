Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Short Interest Down 21.9% in September

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the August 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Brambles Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Brambles has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $17.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.53.

Get Brambles alerts:

Brambles Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.222 dividend. This is a positive change from Brambles’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 2.54%.

About Brambles

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.