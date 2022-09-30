Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 170.6% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Brenmiller Energy Trading Up 4.8 %
Shares of BNRG stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.88. Brenmiller Energy has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $17.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Brenmiller Energy Company Profile
Featured Articles
