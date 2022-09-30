Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 170.6% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Brenmiller Energy Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of BNRG stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.88. Brenmiller Energy has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $17.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Brenmiller Energy Company Profile

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. engages in development, production, marketing, and sale of thermal energy storage systems based on technology that enables heat storage at high temperatures in crushed volcanic rock. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines in utility scale projects.

