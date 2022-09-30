Bridge Mutual Price Reaches $0.0178 (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (BMI) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Bridge Mutual has a total market cap of $2.85 million and $51,443.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bridge Mutual has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bridge Mutual Coin Profile

Bridge Mutual’s genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official website is www.bridgemutual.io. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bridge Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem.”

