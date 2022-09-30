Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Boosted by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.5% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 60,918 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,594,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in Broadcom by 20.7% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 897 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,856 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Broadcom by 8.6% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 7.6% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $453.17. The company had a trading volume of 13,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $444.88 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The firm has a market cap of $183.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $517.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $543.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.32 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

